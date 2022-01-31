Asad Umar directs for digitizing CDA land records

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday directed the Code for the Pakistan team to develop a digital system for solving the long-standing problems of the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday directed the Code for the Pakistan team to develop a digital system for solving the long-standing problems of the citizens.

In a meeting with the Country Head of Code for Pakistan, Samina Rizwan, federal minister Asad Umar ensured his support and encouragement to the Code for Pakistan team to keep pursuing and developing technology that would improve governance and create accountability.

Significantly, he asked for their assistance in developing a process to digitize CDA's land records and to work closely with Ali Awan, SAPM for CDA, whose priority is to achieve transparency.

Samina Rizwan briefed the Minister on the work Code for Pakistan undertakes as a technology-focused nonprofit, which works with the government on creating digital solutions to improve the quality of life across Pakistan and to meet the needs of every citizen -- a vision that aligns very closely with the Ministry's Vision 2025, which is to create a globally competitive and prosperous country providing a high quality of life for all its citizens.

In addition, the Code for Pakistan team spoke about how they create impact through their programs and open source technology solutions, detailing, in particular, their work on a Healthcare-Associated Infections (HCAI) app, which is surveillance of infections during medical treatment.

They were also keen to work alongside the government on building user awareness for the usage of Sehat Sahulat in areas where it is newly being offered, in addition to growing an existing fellowship program, which pairs young technologists with government departments to achieve digital transformation, to Balochistan through BITB.

They also discussed engaging with the DC office for further improvement in ICT digitization.