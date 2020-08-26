UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Directs For Provision Of Telecom, Broadband Facilities In Southern Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:01 PM

Asad Umar directs for provision of telecom, broadband facilities in Southern Balochistan

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to work for provision of telecom, broadband facilities in Southern Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to work for provision of telecom, broadband facilities in Southern Balochistan.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss various proposals for development of Southern Balochistan.

He urged the officials to device a comprehensive plan within a months time for consideration and approval.

Secretaries of National food Security, Communication and Information Technology briefed the Minister on the projects under implementation in the area as well as proposals relating to potential projects in agriculture and allied services for the area.

The Minister was informed that road connectivity has been substantially improved and the on-going road sector projects will further improve.

Minister said that while road connectivity has improved, it is important to focus on other aspects such as telecom facilities and broadband services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Balochistan Technology Agriculture Road

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

33 minutes ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

48 minutes ago

Four die, one injure in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago

Iran agrees to UN nuclear watchdog's access: state ..

2 minutes ago

Woman killed, four others injured in road mishap

2 minutes ago

Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.