Asad Umar Directs PPPA To Increase Efficiency, Attract More Investment

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:27 AM

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday directed Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to make well-structured public private partnerships to attract more investment and increase their efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday directed Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to make well-structured public private partnerships to attract more investment and increase their efficiency.

Chairing the 7th meeting of the Board of Directors of PPPA here, the minister directed Railway officials to discuss all railways projects including Karachi Circular Railway, separately in detail.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Railways, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Seretary BOI, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PPPA, Malik Ahmed khan and member Private Sector Development were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, CEO briefed the Board on various administrative and operational matters of PPPA. Board also discussed Pakistan Railways projects particularly SOPs for project development Support to projectsof Pakistan Railways and NUST.

Asad Umar directed the Board to constitute an HR committee to resolve the matters related to employees and compensation on priority basis.

