Asad Umar emphasizes for short-midterm options to ensure water supply to Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday emphasized the need for short and midterm options to ensure water supply for Karachi on urgent basis.

The Minister chaired a meeting convened to discuss the interventions aimed at addressing the water issue of the metropolis,said a statement issued by Ministry for Planning, Development and Reform here.

The current status of K-IV water supply project was also reviewed during the meeting.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Chairperson P&D board Sindh Naheed S. Durrani and senior officials of the Federal and Provincial governments attended the meeting.

The Minister said that Federal government will continue to work with the Provincial government to resolve the issues of provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Karachi and every possible help would be extended in this regard. He said a robust strategy was required to permanently resolve the issue of water shortage in the cosmopolitan city.

Chairperson P & D Board Naheed S. Durrani gave a detailed account of the K-IV project and elaborated on Sindh government's efforts to take the project forward.She said they are working on different options to increase the bulk water supply to the city so that its domestic as well as industrial requirement could be met.