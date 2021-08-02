Asad Umar for expediting pace of work on CPEC projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed on Monday to expedite pace of work on the ongoing projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed on Monday to expedite pace of work on the ongoing projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairing the second meeting of the Pak-China relations steering committee here, he reviewed the ongoing projects under CPEC and discussed the issues faced by the investors.

Discussing the delays in CPEC energy projects due to COVID-19 pandemic, the committee directed power division to formulate a policy to deal with Commercial Operation date (COD) extensions issues of the power projects.

The power division was also directed to ensure the availability of sufficient power for the operationalization of the 660 KV HVDC Matari Lahore Transmission Line from September 01, 2021. The committee also directed National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) to finalize tariff for the project during the testing stage.

The meeting also discussed the 884 MW Suki Kinari project and gave directions to relevant authorities to settle the project operational issues on priority.

The chair directed Ministry of Communication to expedite work on the Thakot Raikot Road and, Zhob-Quetta road project and submit proposals in this regard to the cabinet by next week to move the projects to next level of development.

The committee was apprised of the growing interest of local and foreign investors in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, it was pointed out that any delay in the finalization of the developer would be detrimental to the project.

The minister informed that he would take up this issue with Chief Minister Sindh.

The representative from board of Investment informed the committee that the Board member list for Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FOEDMC) had been finalized and would soon be notified.

Utilities provision to Gwadar Port and Free Zone also came under discussion.

The meeting was informed of prospective investments in LNG at Gwadar. The chair directed Ministry of Petroleum to help facilitate investors and coordinate with relevant Ministry including Ministry of Maritime Affairs to resolve the investors issues on priority.

Secretary Planning, Secretary Foreign, Secretary Interior, Secretary Railways, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance, National Security Adviser, Chairman NHA, Chairman, CPEC Authority, Chairman Gwadar Development Authority, Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chief of General Staff/Director General Military Operations, Chief of Staff Naval Headquarters, Director General Intelligence/Analysis of the ISI and senior officers of the Ministries/Divisions attended the meeting.