UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar For Expediting Pace Of Work On CPEC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:55 PM

Asad Umar for expediting pace of work on CPEC projects

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed on Monday to expedite pace of work on the ongoing projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar directed on Monday to expedite pace of work on the ongoing projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chairing the second meeting of the Pak-China relations steering committee here, he reviewed the ongoing projects under CPEC and discussed the issues faced by the investors.

Discussing the delays in CPEC energy projects due to COVID-19 pandemic, the committee directed power division to formulate a policy to deal with Commercial Operation date (COD) extensions issues of the power projects.

The power division was also directed to ensure the availability of sufficient power for the operationalization of the 660 KV HVDC Matari Lahore Transmission Line from September 01, 2021. The committee also directed National Electric Power Regulation Authority (NEPRA) to finalize tariff for the project during the testing stage.

The meeting also discussed the 884 MW Suki Kinari project and gave directions to relevant authorities to settle the project operational issues on priority.

The chair directed Ministry of Communication to expedite work on the Thakot Raikot Road and, Zhob-Quetta road project and submit proposals in this regard to the cabinet by next week to move the projects to next level of development.

The committee was apprised of the growing interest of local and foreign investors in the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, it was pointed out that any delay in the finalization of the developer would be detrimental to the project.

The minister informed that he would take up this issue with Chief Minister Sindh.

The representative from board of Investment informed the committee that the Board member list for Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FOEDMC) had been finalized and would soon be notified.

Utilities provision to Gwadar Port and Free Zone also came under discussion.

The meeting was informed of prospective investments in LNG at Gwadar. The chair directed Ministry of Petroleum to help facilitate investors and coordinate with relevant Ministry including Ministry of Maritime Affairs to resolve the investors issues on priority.

Secretary Planning, Secretary Foreign, Secretary Interior, Secretary Railways, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance, National Security Adviser, Chairman NHA, Chairman, CPEC Authority, Chairman Gwadar Development Authority, Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chief of General Staff/Director General Military Operations, Chief of Staff Naval Headquarters, Director General Intelligence/Analysis of the ISI and senior officers of the Ministries/Divisions attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Lahore Faisalabad Chief Minister Asad Umar Nepra Company Road CPEC Gwadar Inter Services Intelligenc September NHA From Cabinet Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

43 minutes ago
 Woman electrocuted to death

Woman electrocuted to death

3 minutes ago
 PNCA online film production certificate course ki ..

PNCA online film production certificate course kicks off

3 minutes ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

3 minutes ago
 Afghan President Thanks Parliament for Adopting Ar ..

Afghan President Thanks Parliament for Adopting Army's 6-Month Security Plan

3 minutes ago
 BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.