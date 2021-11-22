Asad Umar for providing maximum resources to Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Monday said that the government was committed to provide maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Monday said that the government was committed to provide maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development.

He said that the federal government would provide maximum resources to the Balochistan for development and bringing it on par with other provinces in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press release issued here.

Asad Umar was addressing a "National Workshop on Balochistan" here.

In the workshop, the minister talked about "Pakistan's Future Trajectory and Development Projects".

The workshop was attended by SAPM CPEC Affairs, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary, and Advisor Maritime Affairs.

He said that it was the prime minister's vision that the state should give priority to the development of the most backward areas of the country and therefore special development packages had been announced for Southern Balochistan, GB, and 14 priority districts of Sindh along with Karachi Transformation Plan.

While highlighting the Southern Balochistan Development Package, he said that consisting of 199 projects, the total cost of the Package was Rs 601 billion which focused on providing employment opportunities, health and education facilities, and digital connectivity to the area.

He said that digital Balochistan would significantly contribute to employment generation for the people of the region.

Various segments of the society including politicians and notables of Balochistan regardless of the social and political affiliations attended the workshop which aimed at enabling the exchange of perspectives amongst the participants through the lens of Balochistan.

The SAPM on CPEC Affairs later briefed the participants on projects being executed under CPEC initiatives and said that substantial work was being done to uplift the Balochistan .

The development of Balochistan would not only connect it with the other provinces but it would pave the way for regional connectivity, she added.