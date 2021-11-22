UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar For Providing Maximum Resources To Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 10:33 PM

Asad Umar for providing maximum resources to Balochistan

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Monday said that the government was committed to provide maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar Monday said that the government was committed to provide maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development.

He said that the federal government would provide maximum resources to the Balochistan for development and bringing it on par with other provinces in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said a press release issued here.

Asad Umar was addressing a "National Workshop on Balochistan" here.

In the workshop, the minister talked about "Pakistan's Future Trajectory and Development Projects".

The workshop was attended by SAPM CPEC Affairs, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Kanwal Shauzab, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary, and Advisor Maritime Affairs.

He said that it was the prime minister's vision that the state should give priority to the development of the most backward areas of the country and therefore special development packages had been announced for Southern Balochistan, GB, and 14 priority districts of Sindh along with Karachi Transformation Plan.

While highlighting the Southern Balochistan Development Package, he said that consisting of 199 projects, the total cost of the Package was Rs 601 billion which focused on providing employment opportunities, health and education facilities, and digital connectivity to the area.

He said that digital Balochistan would significantly contribute to employment generation for the people of the region.

Various segments of the society including politicians and notables of Balochistan regardless of the social and political affiliations attended the workshop which aimed at enabling the exchange of perspectives amongst the participants through the lens of Balochistan.

The SAPM on CPEC Affairs later briefed the participants on projects being executed under CPEC initiatives and said that substantial work was being done to uplift the Balochistan .

The development of Balochistan would not only connect it with the other provinces but it would pave the way for regional connectivity, she added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Asad Umar Exchange Education CPEC Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

US Mulling Oil Release From Reserve on Tuesday in ..

US Mulling Oil Release From Reserve on Tuesday in Concert With Other Nations - R ..

3 minutes ago
 US Critical Infrastructure Companies Should Stay V ..

US Critical Infrastructure Companies Should Stay Vigilant During Holidays - Cybe ..

3 minutes ago
 US Lands on List of 'Backsliding' Democracies Alon ..

US Lands on List of 'Backsliding' Democracies Alongside India, Brazil - Report

3 minutes ago
 How Southgate's courage and communication transfor ..

How Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh visits Dunya News to condole demise of Ghu ..

Farrukh visits Dunya News to condole demise of Ghumman's father

3 minutes ago
 Fertiliser review committee to take strict action ..

Fertiliser review committee to take strict action against hoarders

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.