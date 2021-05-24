UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Inaugurates Development Schemes In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:52 PM

Asad Umar inaugurates development schemes in Sindh

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday inaugurate various development projects in different districts of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday inaugurate various development projects in different districts of Sindh.

"While announcing Sindh package last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to start work on the package within a month," he said in his tweet adding "Today the promise is being fulfilled.

The minister added that development schemes which were inaugurated today include gas, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and internet in various areas of the province.

More Stories From Business

