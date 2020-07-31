UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Lauds New FBR Team For Surpassing July Tax Collection Target

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Asad Umar lauds new FBR team for surpassing July tax collection target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Minster for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday hailed the excellent performance by the new team of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for surpassing the tax collection target for the month of July.

The minister, in a tweet, said the collection of Rs 57 billion more revenue than the set target for the month of July reflected the good performance of new FBR team.

"This also reflects a sharp bounce back of Pakistan economy due to a highly successful COVID control effort, allowing economic activities to resume, while on the same time other countries continue to struggle," he added.\932

