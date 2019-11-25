Asad Umar met German ambassador to discuss bilateral relations

UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative, Asad Umar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck for discussing bilateral relations here Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative, Asad Umar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck for discussing bilateral relations here Monday.

During the meeting they discussed mutual interest in bilateral relationships, particularly improving trade and enhancing investment for scope of German companies in Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

Both dignities expressed interest in exploring avenues for potential economic cooperation in future between the two countries.

Minister emphasized that the incumbent government was committed to enhance trade.

