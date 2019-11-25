Asad Umar Met German Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Relations
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:32 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform and Special Initiative, Asad Umar met with German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck for discussing bilateral relations here Monday
During the meeting they discussed mutual interest in bilateral relationships, particularly improving trade and enhancing investment for scope of German companies in Pakistan, said a statement issued here.
Both dignities expressed interest in exploring avenues for potential economic cooperation in future between the two countries.
Minister emphasized that the incumbent government was committed to enhance trade.