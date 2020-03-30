Asad Umar reviews health, food situation in federal capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday chaired a meeting on coronavirus to review the situation of health and food in the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurrum, commissioner and deputy commissioner Islamabad.

It was informed in the meeting that as many as 1,000 deserving families of the federal capital were receiving ration bags daily.

The meeting also decided to kick off a three-day awareness campaign on coronavirus which would be initiated under the leadership of Raja Khurrum.

Asad Umar said in order to ensure social distances to avoid spread of virus, it was vital that a comprehensive awareness campaign should be started.

He said Islamabad's elected representatives, volunteers and the management staff would participate in the campaign.

He said the system of fresh fruit and vegetable markets would not be affected due to the lockdown.

He said in the federal capital, food provision to the people would be ensured through utility stores.