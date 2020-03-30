UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Reviews Health, Food Situation In Federal Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Asad Umar reviews health, food situation in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday chaired a meeting on coronavirus to review the situation of health and food in the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurrum, commissioner and deputy commissioner Islamabad.

It was informed in the meeting that as many as 1,000 deserving families of the federal capital were receiving ration bags daily.

The meeting also decided to kick off a three-day awareness campaign on coronavirus which would be initiated under the leadership of Raja Khurrum.

Asad Umar said in order to ensure social distances to avoid spread of virus, it was vital that a comprehensive awareness campaign should be started.

He said Islamabad's elected representatives, volunteers and the management staff would participate in the campaign.

He said the system of fresh fruit and vegetable markets would not be affected due to the lockdown.

He said in the federal capital, food provision to the people would be ensured through utility stores.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

3 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

3 minutes ago

Facebook Pledges Additional $100Mln to Support Jou ..

4 minutes ago

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

1 hour ago

WHO Says COVID-19 Transmission Largely Occurs at H ..

4 minutes ago

CJP urges release of all jailed journalists global ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.