UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Reviews Pace Of Green Line BRT, KCR Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:18 PM

Asad Umar reviews pace of Green Line BRT, KCR projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday directed the Ministry of Railways and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority to start work on the market of the project for private sector participants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday directed the Ministry of Railways and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority to start work on the market of the project for private sector participants.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) was also directed to provide support in this regard, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative here.� Asad Umar chaired a meeting held to review the pace of the Green Line BRT and KCR projects here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He directed Ministry of Railways and PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, CEO PPP Authority, SIDCL, DG Planning Railways and senior officials.

Secretary Railway informed that the Karachi Circular Railway project was on track as per the approved timelines.

He informed that consultants who have been working on the feasibility study since January 2021 were expected to complete their work by August 2021.

After necessary approvals, the project's bidding and financial close by the selected party are also expected to be completed within the year.

SIDCL management also briefed the meeting on the progress of the Green line BRT project. The minister stressed the need for abiding by the timelines agreed for the project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Asad Umar Company Progress January August Market Pace (Pakistan) Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

India Teams Are Temporarily Leading Pakistan And B ..

4 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to commence 23rd ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Government organises virtual meetings on imple ..

7 minutes ago

Unrealistic tax target to push FBR under stress: M ..

11 minutes ago

Renowned Film Director S. Suleman passes away

28 seconds ago

BISE increase nine counters at one window operatio ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.