Asad Umar reviews pace of Green Line BRT, KCR projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Wednesday directed the Ministry of Railways and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority to start work on the market of the project for private sector participants.

Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) was also directed to provide support in this regard, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiative here.� Asad Umar chaired a meeting held to review the pace of the Green Line BRT and KCR projects here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He directed Ministry of Railways and PPP Authority to carry out monthly progress review of the work assigned to the consultants to ensure that the tasks are completed on time.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, CEO PPP Authority, SIDCL, DG Planning Railways and senior officials.

Secretary Railway informed that the Karachi Circular Railway project was on track as per the approved timelines.

He informed that consultants who have been working on the feasibility study since January 2021 were expected to complete their work by August 2021.

After necessary approvals, the project's bidding and financial close by the selected party are also expected to be completed within the year.

SIDCL management also briefed the meeting on the progress of the Green line BRT project. The minister stressed the need for abiding by the timelines agreed for the project.