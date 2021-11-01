UrduPoint.com

Asad Umar Reviews Progress Of GB Development Plan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:32 PM

Asad Umar reviews progress of GB Development Plan

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday reviewed the progress on Giglit Baltistan Development Plan

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday reviewed the progress on Giglit Baltistan Development Plan.

The progress review meeting on the GB Development Plan was attended by Additional Secretary Development and Special Initiatives, Additional Chief Secretary GB, and other senior officers from Ministries and Division.

Additional Chief Secretary GB briefed the Minister on the GB projects funded through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and non-PSDP sources, as well as in the Public-Private Partnership mode, said a news release issued here.

Various priority sectors included in the GB Development Package like clean energy/Hydropower, skill development, tourism, private sector development were discussed in the meeting.

It was informed that 19 new projects were already included in the GB Plan, out of which PC-Is and PC-IIs of 10 projects had been approved, wherein nine projects were under preparation for PSDP 2022-23 and 11 non-PSDP projects at various stages of implementation.

Asad Umar said aim of the GB development package was not only to produce energy but also to build the right institutional and regulatory framework, and generation, transmission, and distribution of capacity as well.

He directed the GB government to expedite work on the transaction structure and feasibility studies of the P3 Power projects.

He instructed Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) to assist the GB government in strengthening GB PPP Unit and also help identify private sector partners.

The Minister emphasized the need of establishing Primary schools for girls in different districts of upper Hunza. For promotion and development of the tourism sector, he stresses that accessibility, tourist facilitation, information about sites should be improved.

