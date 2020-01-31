UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Reviews Progress Of Hyderabad University

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Asad Umar reviews progress of Hyderabad University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar chaired a meeting to review the progress of establishment of Hyderabad University here on Thursday.

Senior officials from HEC and Planning Commission of Pakistan as well as members of National Assembly from Hyderabad, Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani and Salah-ud-Din, also participated in the meeting, said a statement issued by Ministry of Planning and Development and Special Initiatives.

Asad Umar said that there was a dire need to provide Higher Educational opportunities in Hyderabad to cater its population.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan had therefore, directed that the project be expeditiously implemented.

He said that he would personally monitor the implementation of this project until its completion.  The Executive Director Higher Education Commission briefed the meeting on the various steps taken for the establishment of the institution.

He said that the proposal for Charter of the institute has been submitted to the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases for its considerations and recommendations to the Cabinet for its approval.

The sale deed for transfer of 80 Acre of land and available infrastructure at Gulistan-e-Sarmast, (Kohsar Zaone) had been agreed and will be formally signed by 2nd week of February 2020.

The services of Consulting Firm had been advertised and proposals in this regard had been received.

The Minister directed that a Steering Committee be set up to expedite the processes and to ensure completion of the project at earliest. The Minister also directed HEC to expedite implementation of various Higher Education projects to make sure that the financial allocations are fully utilized and higher education opportunities are increased.

