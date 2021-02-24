Asad Umar reviews progress of South Balochistan projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the progress of Southern Baluchistan projects planned to be undertaken in public private partnership mode.

The meeting focused on projects in the energy sector. The projects related to off grid electrification of Southern Balochistan, supply of LPG to areas without access to piped gas and opening of additional petrol stations in the region.

The meeting was briefed on the existing infrastructure in the area as well as the planned enhancement under the South Balochistan Development Package.

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) CEO briefed the meeting on deliberations with the Petroleum & Power Divisions and the possible transaction structures for the proposed projects.

Asad Umar directed that the possibility of involving local community based organisations in these projects may also be explored.

He asked Petroleum & Power Divisions to finalise set timelines for various activities for the projects.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar, Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar, CEO PPP Authority and senior officers of Ministries.