Asad Umar Reviews Road Projects Under PPP Mode

Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Asad Umar reviews road projects under PPP mode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday chaired a meeting to review various road infrastructure projects under public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt. Sikkandar Qayyum, Chief Executive Officer PPPA Malik Ahmed Khan and senior officials were present the meeting.

The minister was briefed on various projects which were currently under consideration for implementation under PPP mode.

The meeting was informed that apart from Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway, which has been approved by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), two more road projects "N-25 Karachi-Quetta Road" worth approximately Rs 200 billion and Mianwali- Muzafargarh Road worth approximately Rs 100 billion are also being processed for implementation under PPP mode.

The minister said that these projects would help to provide good road infrastructure facilities in collaboration with private sector.

He further directed to complete the design and feasibility studies of both the project by March 31, 2021.

National Highway N-25 connects Karachi with Quetta the capital of Baluchistan and provides access to Afghanistan via Chaman. This project includes construction of additional carriageway and rehabilitation of existing road to make it a 4 lane divided carriageway.

