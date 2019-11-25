UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Stresses Promoting PPP Mode In Infrastructure Sector

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:50 PM

Asad Umar stresses promoting PPP mode in infrastructure sector

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar on Monday said infrastructure sector of the country urgently needed public private partnership for its speedy development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar on Monday said infrastructure sector of the country urgently needed public private partnership for its speedy development.

"The government alone can not fully invest in infrastructure sector as during current fiscal year, the government had to allocate a huge amount of Rs 250 billion out of Rs 700 billion total development budget of the country," he said, adding this huge amount could have been spent on other important social sectors like health and education.

He was addressing the Pakistan Innovative Finance Forum organized by Asian Development Bank and other local partners here.

He said in order to promote Public Private Partnership in this sector, the PPP authority must be strengthened.

He further said the PPP mode could also be applied on other sectors like health and education by following the Turkish experiment.

The minister added that from day one of the PTI government, job creation and exports had been on priority.

Asad Umar informed that in housing sector there was a deadlock for last 15 months due to some legislative issues in the Parliament, however he hoped that now the issued had been settled with the opposition parties and in next session of National Assembly, the bills regarding housing sector would be cleared which would help streamlining the construction of housing units under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Exports Education Parliament Naya Pakistan Budget Job Asian Development Bank From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

24 minutes ago

Hague Tribunal Agrees With Russia's Suggestions on ..

25 minutes ago

Shamyl helps Northern score 251 in U16 tournament

26 minutes ago

Govt not to remove Maryam Nawaz's name from ECL: ..

26 minutes ago

Mourinho rules out Zlatan signing for Spurs

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.