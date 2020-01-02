UrduPoint.com
Asad Umar Urges Private Sector To Invest In Mineral Sector

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Thursday called upon both public and private sectors to come forward and invest for optimum exploitation of indigenous mineral resources.

He was chairing a meeting to review the work of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) and other allied matters here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Coordination of Marketing and Development of Mineral Resources Shahzad Syed Qasim and Secretary Petroleum Division, Mian Asad Hayaud Din also attended the meeting.

The Managing Director PMDC briefed the meeting on the operations of the Corporation.

He also presented an overview of the minerals sector, the roles and responsibilities of Federal and provincial departments, the development impediments and their remedial measures.

The meeting was informed that the board and management of the organization had been revamped to make it a vibrant institution.

The minister emphasized the need for coordinated efforts for accelerated exploration and development of indigenous mineral resources, especially the large-scale mining, value-addition and promotion of downstream industries.

He observed that a uniform policy and regulatory framework across the country would be beneficial for attracting investment in the sector.

He said while minerals were a provincial subject, the federal government could help and support the development of the sector, by aligning its various policies towards that objective.

He said the federal government would support the federating units to improve the mineral sector's contribution in the country's GDP.

Your Thoughts and Comments

