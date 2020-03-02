UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asad Umar Welcome UK's Effort For Improving Economic Ties With Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:47 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the current level of Britain's engagements in Pakistan and affirmed the resolve to improve the bilateral business and investment relations to new heights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the current level of Britain's engagements in Pakistan and affirmed the resolve to improve the bilateral business and investment relations to new heights.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called upon the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here, said a press release issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

Federal minister highlighted the potential for British investors in new areas of economy such as telecommunication, information technology, as well as investment in agriculture, health, higher education and skill development.

Both sides affirmed the resolve to further expand the areas of cooperation and increase economic, cultural, and educational cooperation.

� He said that the reform process was bearing fruit, as Pakistan's economy was taking off and inflation was likely to decrease further.

He remarked that Pakistani was on the path to sustainable growth and after the successful implementation of IMF program Pakistan would overcome its recurring balance of payment problem.

Asad Umer said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered its second phase and its development would be led by the private sector.

He asked the High Commissioner to urge the British investors to fully exploit this opportunity.�British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner said that the UK would explore the potential of investments in such areas as clean energy, combating climate change, health, education and tourism sectors in Pakistan.

