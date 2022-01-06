UrduPoint.com

Asad Umer Reaffirms Govt's Commitment To Reduce Gender Disparity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Asad Umer reaffirms Govt's commitment to reduce gender disparity

Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment for reducing gender disparity and providing equal opportunities to girls and women for actualizing their potential so that they could contribute to economic prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Thursday reaffirmed the government's commitment for reducing gender disparity and providing equal opportunities to girls and women for actualizing their potential so that they could contribute to economic prosperity.

Chairing a meeting here on the National Gender Policy Framework, he appreciated the analytical work and asked for it to be translated into gender specific policy actions that the Federal and provincial governments must adopt and reflect in their upcoming programmes and budgetary allocations.

The minister was also briefed on the governance and institutional initiatives that are planned to be rolled out by the Planning Commission for promoting gender integration across all national policies, programmes, offices and key management processes.

Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Dr Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Abdul Aziz Uquili, Member Social Sector Dr Shabnum Sarfraz, and senior officers of Planning Ministry attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jahanzeb Khan said the Commission would generate Gender Based Budgeting Report to indicate gender focused interventions; develop gender focused action plan and M&E frameworks; and hold quarterly reviews against action plans and targets set in that regard.

Dr Shabnum Sarfraz highlighted the gender disparity at education and employment level. There were 9.7 million out of school girls of Primary school age, while only 14 million (20%) out of 72 million women being in the working age group, were in the labour force, she added.

She shared the findings of the survey rolled out across the Planning Ministry, saying the evidence was being used to guide development of a programme for promoting gender conducive work environment across all federal ministries and divisions in 2022-2023.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, being cognizant of this dismal standing, has been pursuing gender parity as a priority agenda.

Intensive nation-wide multi-channel consultative exercise was conducted engaging ministries, provincial departments, subject experts, development partners, academicians, researchers, practitioners and youth representatives.

The National Gender Policy Framework identifies focused, evidence-informed high impact strategic priorities for accelerating progress on gender mainstreaming and development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Guide Progress Jahanzeb Khan Women All Government Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: CM Sindh

6 minutes ago
 Govt responds political negativity with public ser ..

Govt responds political negativity with public service: Chief Minister

6 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Mohsin Naqvi to be observed

Death anniversary of Mohsin Naqvi to be observed

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs126,150 per tola ..

Gold prices decline by Rs100 to Rs126,150 per tola 6 Jan 2022

7 minutes ago
 Turkish deputy CGS calls on air chief

Turkish deputy CGS calls on air chief

7 minutes ago
 President seeks Omani businessmen investment in Pa ..

President seeks Omani businessmen investment in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.