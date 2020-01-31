Asad Umer review progress of foreign financed projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer here on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of foreign financed projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer here on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of foreign financed projects .

The Secretary Planning, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and other senior officials attended the meeting, said a press release.

The minister stated that the Planning Commission and Ministry of Finance considerably liberalized the process of release of development funds which had given greater independence to the ministries to carry out their developmental work.

He said that EAD should also carry out a review of foreign financing and expedite the implementation of the foreign assistance portfolio.

The issues hampering the implementation of projects, if any, should be resolved earnestly, he added He directed Planning Commission and EAD to jointly carryout a review of the projects with a focus on making the planning, implementation and monitoring more robust.

The meeting was informed that budgeted foreign assistance was being disbursed as per the planned schedule.

The minister emphasized that all the available resources should be fully utilized in a timely manner with a view to maximize their benefits.