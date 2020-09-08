Asad Umer welcomes newly appointed country director World Bank in Pakistan Najy Benhassine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar held an introductory meeting with the newly appointed Country Director of the World Bank in Pakistan, Najy Benhassine.

Asad Umar welcomed the Country Director and appreciated the strong working relationship between the government of Pakistan and the World Bank, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Najy Benhassine appreciated the Minister on government's skillful handling of the COVID crisis which had resulted in containing the pandemic to a large extent.

He said that the World Bank is supporting the government of Pakistan through COVID-19 emergency response projects to help the country prevent, detect and respond to the pandemic and strengthen public health preparedness.

Asad Umar appreciated the support provided by the World Bank during the pandemic.

While appreciating the contribution of World Bank in socio-economic development of Pakistan, he said that the incumbent Government is committed to fast track various projects being funded by World Bank.

Both sides reaffirmed to strengthen the relationship and remove bottlenecks in executing the development projects funded by the World Bank.