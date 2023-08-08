Open Menu

ASEAN Business Delegation Meets Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 11:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :A 50-member ASEAN Business Delegation here on Tuesday called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

On this occasion, the Governor extended a warm welcome and provided an insightful briefing on the dynamic trade and investment policies of Pakistan.

He explained the investment potential through Special Economic Zones and the efforts that government of Pakistan has made to ensure the maximum ease of doing business in Pakistan. The Governor underscored the importance of fostering enduring partnerships and collaboration between ASEAN member states and the province of Punjab.

He also reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his delight at hosting the esteemed ASEAN delegation.

The ASEAN business delegation's visit marked a significant step towards fostering deeper economic cooperation between the ASEAN bloc and Pakistan, he remarked.

Speaking on behalf of the ASEAN delegation, Mufti Hamka Hassan, Vice Chairman of middle East Committee, expressed gratitude to the Governor and appreciated the efforts of Government of Pakistan to strengthen Pakistan � ASEAN relation.

He briefed about the composition of the delegation and informed that the delegates had very fruitful B2B meetings yesterday.

Dr. Fareed Iqbal Qureshi, Secretary TDAP, shared the objectives of the ASEAN delegation's visit to Pakistan. He explained that TDAP in collaboration with ASEAN Secretariat and Pakistan's Trade Mission in Indonesia has organized the first ever visit of largest ASEAN delegation.

As a follow-up, TDAP intends to hold a Pakistan- ASEAN Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, in May, 2024. These efforts would open new avenues of trade and investment between ASEAN and Pakistan, he added.

He mentioned that "ASEAN � Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference" was held on 7th August, 2023, followed by 400 B2B (Business to Business) meetings in which 50 delegates, 240 Pakistani companies participated.

