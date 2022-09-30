ASEAN Desk opened at ICCI to improve Pak-ASEAN trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has opened an ASEAN Facilitation Desk to facilitate the business community in exploring opportunities of trade, exports, business and investment with ASEAN countries.

Nguyen Tien Phong Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan and Chairman ASEAN Committee in Islamabad inaugurated the ASEAN Desk as Chief Guest.

Adam M. Tugio Ambassador of Indonesia, Chakkrid Krachaiwong Ambassador of Thailand, Win Myint Ambassador of Myanmar, Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh Deputy Head of Mission of Malaysia and Abdul Mubdi Osman Deputy Head of Mission of Brunei Darussalam were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Nguyen Tien Phong Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan and Chairman ASEAN Committee in Islamabad congratulated ICCI for opening ASEAN Desk as it would play a positive role to improve trade and investment relations between Pakistan with ASEAN countries.

He said that Pakistan and ASEAN have huge potential to increase trade ties that should be realized to achieve economic benefits.

Adam M. Tugio Ambassador of Indonesia said that the business community of Pakistan should focus on ASEAN countries for trade and exports as it was a huge market for business and investment activities.

He said that ASEAN missions in Pakistan would help them in exploring new avenues of trade promotion with ASEAN Region.

The diplomats of Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam also spoke at the occasion and said that ASEAN was a very promising region for business relations and urged that Pakistani business community should capitalize on these opportunities.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the ASEAN countries diplomats about the purpose of opening ASEAN Facilitation Desk at ICCI.

He said that the Desk would provide business related information to the business community and help them in promotion trade and economic relations with ASEAN market.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari former President and others also spoke at the occasion. They stressed for the need of direct flights of all ASEAN countries with Pakistan that would help in promoting trade, tourism, people to people contacts, business and investment relations between Pakistan and ASEAN region.