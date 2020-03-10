ASEAN Economic Ministers Begin Three-Day Meeting in Vietnam on Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states will convene on Tuesday in the Vietnamese city of Da Nang for the start of the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Retreat.

The three-day meeting will take place in Da Nang as Vietnam is the ASEAN chair in 2020.

Vietnamese officials held a preparatory meeting on Sunday before the start of the talks, concluding that ASEAN's priorities should be the maintenance of supply chains and providing support to small- and medium-sized businesses, particularly amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

An ASEAN summit was scheduled to take place in the US city of Las Vegas in the second week of March, although this was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.