UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Rises To Be China's 2nd Biggest Trading Partner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:14 PM

ASEAN rises to be China's 2nd biggest trading partner

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has overtaken the United States to become China's second largest trading partner in 2019, official data showed Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has overtaken the United States to become China's second largest trading partner in 2019, official data showed Tuesday.

China's trade volume with ASEAN climbed 14.1 percent to 4.43 trillion Yuan (about 642.7 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed.

The European Union remained China's biggest trading partner with an 8-percent year-on-year growth to 4.

86 trillion yuan in bilateral trade, while the United States ranked third with a 10.7-percent fall over 2018 to 3.73 trillion yuan, GAC data showed.

Trade between China and its fourth largest trading partner Japan edged up 0.4 percent to 2.17 trillion yuan.

China's trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative continued to gain momentum, rising 10.8 percent to 9.27 trillion yuan in total.

China saw its foreign trade increase 3.4 percent to 31.54 trillion yuan in 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China European Union Road Japan United States 2018 2019 From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

46 peopled died  due to severe weather in differe ..

11 minutes ago

China's role to be significant for Korean Peninsul ..

1 minute ago

New study could 'drastically' change how we unders ..

1 minute ago

Testing hearing by looking at the eyes

1 minute ago

How might bitter melon help treat cancer?

1 minute ago

Russia's Kudrin Sees Possible Limiting of Russian ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.