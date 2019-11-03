ASEAN Still Interested in Possibility of Broad Eurasian Partnership - Russian Government

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The creation of a broad Eurasian partnership remains an area of interest for members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, has announced.

"The development of ties with ASEAN is stipulated by the main tracks of EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] international activities. In its turn, the ASEAN economic community considers strategic rapprochement with EAEU to be one of its priorities," Prikhodko stressed.

He added that ASEAN members are contributing to the implementation of a project on the creation of a "big Eurasian partnership."

"This process is not being influenced by efforts on the formation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership [RCEP]," Prikhodko pointed out.

He emphasized the importance of the November 2018 memorandum on economic cooperation signed by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and ASEAN and the 2019-2020 cooperation road-map agreed upon by EEC and ASEAN in September.

"The EEC leadership is expanding contacts with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta [Indonesia's capital]. To enhance the interaction of the two integration associations, the platform of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being used, where joint events were held last year, as well as this year," Prikhodko said.

He added that an ASEAN-EAEU economic integration seminar is planned to be held in December in Moscow. In June 2020, international conferences on Eurasian development are expected to take place in the Russian capital, as well as in St. Petersburg.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the 2019 ASEAN business and Investment Summit.

Medvedev is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.