UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ASEAN Still Interested In Possibility Of Broad Eurasian Partnership - Russian Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:40 AM

ASEAN Still Interested in Possibility of Broad Eurasian Partnership - Russian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The creation of a broad Eurasian partnership remains an area of interest for members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), First Deputy Chief of the Russian Government Staff, Sergei Prikhodko, has announced.

"The development of ties with ASEAN is stipulated by the main tracks of EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] international activities. In its turn, the ASEAN economic community considers strategic rapprochement with EAEU to be one of its priorities," Prikhodko stressed.

He added that ASEAN members are contributing to the implementation of a project on the creation of a "big Eurasian partnership."

"This process is not being influenced by efforts on the formation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership [RCEP]," Prikhodko pointed out.

He emphasized the importance of the November 2018 memorandum on economic cooperation signed by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and ASEAN and the 2019-2020 cooperation road-map agreed upon by EEC and ASEAN in September.

"The EEC leadership is expanding contacts with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta [Indonesia's capital]. To enhance the interaction of the two integration associations, the platform of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being used, where joint events were held last year, as well as this year," Prikhodko said.

He added that an ASEAN-EAEU economic integration seminar is planned to be held in December in Moscow. In June 2020, international conferences on Eurasian development are expected to take place in the Russian capital, as well as in St. Petersburg.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the 2019 ASEAN business and Investment Summit.

Medvedev is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Moscow Russia Jakarta St. Petersburg Bangkok June September November December 2018 2019 2020 Event Government Asia

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

2 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

2 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

4 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

4 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

4 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.