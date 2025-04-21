ASEAN trade delegation visits FPCCI to explore trade opportunities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh, Monday, informed that a high-profile trade and industry delegation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) visited the federation house Karachi to explore bilateral trade opportunities.

The 45 member ASEAN delegation having representation from 10 countries was led by Goh Boon Kim while Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Faiz Ahmad, and Consul Generals of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand also attended the session, said a statement issued here.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that ASEAN comprises an alliance of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei and it has a combined GDP of $3.6 trillion that makes the region the 5th largest economy and export market of the world.

The meeting was followed by a special B2B session; providing a platform for Pakistani businessmen to engage with their ASEAN counterparts and explore potential business opportunities; untapped export avenues; attract investments and potential JVs.

Senior Vice President FPCCI, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, informed that the ASEAN delegation comprised prominent businessmen from various sectors including textiles, apparel, agriculture, fisheries, food, beverages, carpets, footwear, construction, insurance, information technology, oil, handicrafts, jewelry, cosmetics, perfumes, healthcare, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, coffee beans, green coffee, electronics, fruits and spices.

The delegation is aiming to strengthen trade relations and explore business opportunities between Pakistan and ASEAN countries, he said and noted that trade relations between Pakistan and ASEAN countries are below potential.

He highlighted Pakistan's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Indonesia and also mentioned ongoing negotiations for an FTA with Thailand and PTA with Vietnam.

Regional Chairman and VP FPCCI Abdul Mohamin Khan, explained that the relations between Pakistan and ASEAN are multidimensional and have grown significantly over the years due to mutual trust, cooperation and cultural linkages. He expressed his satisfaction that major stakeholders and business leaders joined the B2B session with the ASEAN delegation.

VP FPCCI and former Chairman APTMA Asif Inam emphasized on incentives to invest in Pakistan, the country’s abundant workforce and strategic location that make it an ideal hub for ASEAN investors to establish manufacturing units for marketing products in the Middle-east, Central Asia and Western China.