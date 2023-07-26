Open Menu

Ashraf Dawar Formally Assumes Charge Of Responsibilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP Caretaker CM on Technical Education, Ashraf Dawar formally assumed charge of his responsibilities here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the occasion, the newly appointed special assistant said that he has been allotted the portfolio of technical education in the caretaker provincial government, saying at this time, the imparting of skills and technical education to the youth of the province is a need of the hour.

He vowed to leave no stone unturned in the reformation and bring improvement in the technical and vocational training institutes.

The special assistant said that the importance of technical education cannot be ignored as in today's era the provision of employment to youth and manpower is a must to make them skilled.

