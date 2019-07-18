UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia Development Bank (ADB) Urged To Scale Up Lending For Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

Asia Development Bank (ADB) urged to scale up lending for Pakistan

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar Thursday urged the Asia Development Bank (ADB) to scale up its lending to Pakistan including programme lending and project financing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hammad Azhar Thursday urged the Asia Development Bank (ADB) to scale up its lending to Pakistan including programme lending and project financing.

He was talking to ADB Country Director, Ms. Xiaohong Yang who called on the minister here, according to press statement issued by the Ministry.

The Minister acknowledged the ADB's support for Pakistan and discussed key priority areas and new avenues for future interventions.

The Minister reiterated that the government was keen to explore innovative financing models and mobilize investment in infrastructure and social sectors. These initiatives will not only provide fiscal space to the government but also help boost economic activities in the country, he added.

On the occasion, Yang congratulated Azhar on his appointment as Federal Minister.

Yang said that ADB and Pakistan had successfully met many development challenges and assured the Minister of the Bank's support in the priority sectors as identified by the present government.

Yang also briefed the Minister on ADB's ongoing interventions and pipeline projects and updated him about the bank's Programme Lending and Special Policy-Based Loan including Trade and Competitiveness Programme, Energy Sector Resilience Programme and Capital Market Reforms Programme.

ADB was committed to expanding this partnership to increase prosperity of the people of Pakistan, she added.

The Country Director thanked the Minister and reiterated ADB's commitment to further strengthen and expand its partnership with Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Bank Asian Development Bank Market Government Asia

Recent Stories

OCAS Goes Live to Process Intermediate Application ..

3 minutes ago

Xinjiang creates 350,000 jobs in H1

4 seconds ago

Progress on ML-1 project to be expedited: Khusro B ..

5 seconds ago

ICJ's verdict proves Indian exports terrorism : Pa ..

7 seconds ago

Int'l mobile IoT expo opens in east China

8 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Free Tank Truck Drivers North of Kab ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.