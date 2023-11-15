Open Menu

Asia Extends Global Rally As US Inflation Slows More Than Thought

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 05:28 PM

Asia extends global rally as US inflation slows more than thought

Equities surged Wednesday and the dollar struggled after slower-than-forecast US inflation was seen as all but putting to bed any chance of another interest rate hike, and even allowed traders to bet on a series of cuts in the new year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Equities surged Wednesday and the dollar struggled after slower-than-forecast US inflation was seen as all but putting to bed any chance of another interest rate hike, and even allowed traders to bet on a series of cuts in the new year.

Investors built on a strong performance on Wall Street -- where US Treasury yields also sank -- fuelled by a sense of relief sweeping through markets that more than a year of painful tightening may have finally come to an end.

The 3.3 percent reading in the October consumer price index was well down from the 3.7 percent seen in the previous month and 0.1 percentage point below what was expected. Core inflation was also below estimates.

Several Fed officials have lined up in recent months to warn that while inflation has come down from the multi-decade peaks of last year, it remained too high to give up on their rate-hike campaign for fear of prices reflating.

But the latest figures will embolden traders, who are sceptical that the central bank will act on any hawkish instincts for fear of tipping the economy into recession.

Data suggests they are now betting on as much as a one percentage point cut in rates through next year.

"The fact that the US Fed seems to be done with rates and inflation is behind us for now is definitely a positive for all risky assets," Pooja Malik, of Nipun Capital, told Bloomberg Television, but she warned of the possibility of more volatility over the next 12-18 months.

After Wall Street's rally that saw the Nasdaq jump more than two percent and the S&P 1.9 percent, Asia picked up the baton.

Tech giants helped push Hong Kong more than two percent higher, Tokyo added two percent, while Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were all up more than one percent.

Shanghai, Singapore and Manila were also in positive territory.

And the dollar remained under pressure, having dropped against its major peers, though the yen's rally was tempered by news that Japan's economy shrank more than forecast in the third quarter.

The greenback was down two percent against the South Korean won, Australian dollar and South African rand, while it was also well off versus the Mexican peso, Canadian dollar, Thai baht and Chinese yuan.

"The last of investors not convinced the Fed is done are likely 'throwing in the towel'," Bryce Doty, of Sit Fixed Income Advisors, said.

Still, Fed officials remain cautious, with Chicago boss Austan Goolsbee saying that "progress continues, though we still have a way to go".

He added: "There are always some bumps in the road as inflation comes down."

However, he was increasingly hopeful the economy could be on track for a soft landing, where inflation is brought to heel and the economy remains healthy.

Richmond chief Thomas Barkin was "just not convinced that inflation is on some smooth glide path down to two percent", which is the bank's target.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase, added that while the figures were good, he thought inflation was a little more sticky than they showed.

"I still think you should prepare (for the fact the Fed) may need to do a little bit more," he told Bloomberg.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.0 percent at 33,341.56 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 17,811.09

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,070.56

Dollar/yen: UP at 150.54 from 150.37 yen on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2486 from $1.2496

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0874 from $1.0880

Euro/pound: UP at 87.08 pence from 87.05 pence

West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $78.27 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $82.51 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.4 percent at 34,827.70 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,440.47 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Road Bank Richmond Sydney London Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Progress Singapore Seoul Taipei Reading Price Chicago New York Japan North Korea May October Market TV All From Asia

Recent Stories

One dacoit killed in police encounter, another fle ..

One dacoit killed in police encounter, another flee

3 minutes ago
 China continues to play constructive role to achie ..

China continues to play constructive role to achieve lasting peace between Pales ..

3 minutes ago
 Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

Aged woman die in rice harvester accident

3 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of a ..

LESCO detects 282 power pilferers on 68th day of anti-power theft campaign

3 minutes ago
 Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of pres ..

Madagascar imposes curfew in capital ahead of presidential vote

3 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in up ..

Zaka Ashraf stop coaching staff from working in upcoming Australia series: Sourc ..

18 minutes ago
Measures taken under Public Welfare Initiative rev ..

Measures taken under Public Welfare Initiative reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Body recovered from sugarcane crop field

Body recovered from sugarcane crop field

5 minutes ago
 Science organizations jointly celebrate World Scie ..

Science organizations jointly celebrate World Science Day

5 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

Federal cabinet approves revised Hajj Policy 2024

26 minutes ago
 Use gas appliances carefully

Use gas appliances carefully

7 minutes ago
 ATC declares 8 PTI leaders as POs

ATC declares 8 PTI leaders as POs

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business