Asia Markets Down After Mixed Messages From Fed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 06:17 PM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Asian markets fell on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street, after the US Federal Reserve cut rates for the first time in more than a decade but failed to offer a clear signal on future easing.

The move to ease the cost of borrowing was well telegraphed and meant to inoculate against global risks washing onto American shores, but financial markets were whipsawed by confusion over whether another cut would be coming.

Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters he remains confident in the American economy and sees no sectors ready to go "bust".

But he said the Fed decided on a 25-basis-point cut in the rate to "insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty".

