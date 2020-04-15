UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia Markets Lower Despite Wall Street Rally

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:54 PM

Asia markets lower despite Wall Street rally

Asian equities were lower in Wednesday trade, bucking an overnight rally on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs that US coronavirus infection rates were in decline

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Asian equities were lower in Wednesday trade, bucking an overnight rally on Wall Street prompted by encouraging signs that US coronavirus infection rates were in decline.

American officials are beginning to tackle the question of how to safely reopen for business and ease lockdowns that have helped slow the pandemic but battered the economy.

Major indices on Wall Street gained more than two percent overnight on signs that new virus cases had fallen in some of the country's biggest hotspots, including New York.

But analysts said it was too soon to herald a broader market turnaround after the International Monetary Fund forecast a 5.9 percent contraction for the US economy this year, and the worst global downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

"Appearances can be deceiving as behind the headlines lies the most gnarly storm clouds building, suggesting there is still much to be worried about," said AxiCorp chief market strategist Stephen Innes.

"But flattening infection curves and the thoughts of more stimulus lifted all boats. And regardless of whether I think we are in la-la land, it is what it is." Shanghai finished down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong was 1.2 percent lower despite export data on Tuesday showing Chinese trade volumes had fallen less than feared.

Economists polled by AFP have forecast an 8.2 percent first-quarter GDP drop for the world's second-largest economy -- China's first contraction in around 30 years -- ahead of official figures due for release on Friday.

Tokyo slid 0.5 percent after a sharp rise in the last session, with a stronger Yen weighing on investor sentiment.

Sydney ended 0.4 percent lower and Singapore fell 0.3 percent, but Seoul shot up 1.7 percent as South Korea voted in national parliamentary elections.

London was 1.4 percent down shortly after the opening bell.

- Oil recovery flounders - Oil futures continued their fall in Asian trade despite the weekend deal by producer nations to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels per day from May.

Prices had been battered after the coronavirus outbreak sent demand off a cliff, with a Saudi-Russian price war compounding the crisis.

Both major international benchmarks saw a brief rally at the start of the week, but have since fallen below the prices seen before the production cut was thrashed out.

Investors fear the agreement does not go far enough to account for the global lockdown's hit to the transport sector and the rapidly shrinking storage capacity across the world caused by the glut.

"The deal in its current format sorely disappointed relative to market expectations even if executed to the letter," Innes said.

"But even more worrisome is that it failed to address the immediate structural oversupply, leaving oil prices vulnerable." West Texas Intermediate was down 2.0 percent on Wednesday and trading more than 16 percent down from the same time last week.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 19,550.09 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 1.2 percent at 24,145.34 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.6 percent at 2,811.17 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.4 percent at 5,711.77 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0934 from $1.0989 at 2000 GMT Dollar/yen: UP at 107.44 from 107.21 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2514 from $1.2631 Euro/pound: UP at 87.39 pence from 86.93 Brent Crude: DOWN 3.14 percent at $28.67 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.2 at $19.68 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 2.4 percent at 23,949.76 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm World Business China Oil London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Seoul Same York Price New York South Korea May Market All From Agreement Asia Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iran Grateful to Russia for Offer of Food Supplies ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Expert Notes Increasing In ..

7 minutes ago

ADCR directs for distribution of gunny bags

7 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

5 minutes ago

Houbara Fund becoming &quot;pioneering global mode ..

23 minutes ago

US-Taliban Meeting 'Understandable and Justified' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.