UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia Markets Mixed As Dealers Await Start Of Key Trade Talks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Asia markets mixed as dealers await start of key trade talks

Asian markets were mixed Thursday with investors moving cautiously as they sifted through conflicting reports about the outlook for upcoming China-US trade talks

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ):Asian markets were mixed Thursday with investors moving cautiously as they sifted through conflicting reports about the outlook for upcoming China-US trade talks.

Global investors have been broadly upbeat in recent weeks that the meeting in Washington between top-level representatives would see at least some progress.

But with the much-anticipated gathering due to start within hours, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported pre-meeting discussions had not made any progress on key areas such as forced technology transfers, and that the meet would be cut in half to just one day.

That came after Wall Street's three main indexes ended with healthy gains on reports that a pared-down deal was still possible, with Beijing boosting agricultural purchases and Washington delaying the imposition of new tariffs next week.

Tensions were already showing this week after the US unveiled restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations in Xinjiang and imposed visa restrictions on some officials, while a report said the White House was considering curtailing American investment in the country.

For its part, sources were reported to have said China had narrowed the issues it was willing to discuss as it felt in a stronger position owing to Donald Trump facing an impeachment inquiry at home and a weakening economy.

The SCMP report "reverses the trade optimism that was dominating overnight flow as investors were hoping that at minimum, some type of a deal could be forged", said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

"So instead of debating how encompassing the deal might be, investors are now back to plucking petals from a flower guessing if there will be a deal at all.

" - 'Petals from a flower' - On regional markets, Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent while Tokyo finished 0.5 percent higher and Shanghai put on 0.8 percent. Manila and Jakarta were also higher.

But Seoul shed 0.8 percent, Sydney was flat and Singapore eased 0.1 percent. Mumbai dropped 0.7 percent and Bangkok fell 0.6 percent.

London opened 0.2 percent higher, Paris added 0.3 percent and Frankfurt was flat.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar was lower against most other currencies after minutes from the Federal Reserve's September policy meeting showed it was growing concerned about the impact of Trump's trade war.

The central bank is expected to cut interest rates for a third time when the board meets again later this month.

The minutes "revealed greater concerns over downside risk from slowing global growth and trade tensions with subdued inflation also seen as a reason to cut", said Rodrigo Catril at National Australia Bank.

But he pointed out that "a few officials saw the need to push back against market Fed rate cut expectations".

Oil prices extended Wednesday's losses following data showing a bigger-than-forecast pick-up in US inventories that reinforced worries about the impact on demand from a global slowdown and trade frictions.

The data reversed a rally of more than one percent in the commodity that came after Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Syria. There was little major impact from the unrest in Ecuador that has hit the country's production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Militants Technology Australia Syria Exchange Dollar Turkey China Washington White House Trump Bank Sydney Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Manila Progress Singapore Seoul Bangkok Ecuador September Visa Market Post All From Asia

Recent Stories

Pak army’s soldier martyred in Indian army’s v ..

6 minutes ago

4 in 5 Pakistanis (80%) think Pakistan’s current ..

32 minutes ago

HRW urges India to release political prisoners, en ..

51 minutes ago

Medvedev struggles over qualifier to reach Shangha ..

1 hour ago

Wallabies avoid typhoon to line up 'tough' Georgia ..

1 hour ago

Fognini laughs his way into Shanghai last eight

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.