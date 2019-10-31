UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asia Markets Mixed As Fed Cuts Rates, Suggests No More Are Likely

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:24 PM

Asia markets mixed as Fed cuts rates, suggests no more are likely

Most Asian markets were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again and data showed the US economy remained "resilient", though gains were tempered by the bank's indication it is unlikely to make any more reductions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):Most Asian markets were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates again and data showed the US economy remained "resilient", though gains were tempered by the bank's indication it is unlikely to make any more reductions.

The dollar struggled to recover from the widely expected move, with the broadly upbeat mood providing support to higher-yielding, riskier currencies, while the pound was also helped by receding Brexit worries.

After announcing the third cut this year, Fed chief Jerome Powell said that while the US-China trade row and Brexit uncertainty had hit investment, the economy had been "resilient to the winds that have been blowing this year".

His comments came after data showed growth dipped marginally in the third quarter to 1.9 percent but was much better than the 1.6 percent forecast. A reading on private-sector jobs also showed a better-than-expected rise.

Powell said: "We took this step to help keep the US economy strong in the face of global developments and to provide some insurance against ongoing risks." The bank's statement indicated policy board members would not unveil another cut next month, and Powell added that it would only do so "if developments emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook".

Investors cheered the news, with the S&P 500 on Wall Street rallying to its second record close in three days, while the Dow and Nasdaq also rose as investors are also buoyed by progress in the China-US trade talks and strong earnings.

"We believe progress on US-China trade negotiation, expectations of a bottoming out of global (factory activity data) and a respectable third-quarter earnings growth report card are all supporting market sentiment," said Tai Hui, Asia chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"When market risk appetite is positive, the Fed pausing can also be seen as an endorsement that the economy is still in good shape and no additional stimulus is needed." Asian investors struggled to ride the coat-tails of their US counterparts.

Hong Kong rallied 0.7 percent but traders there were nervously awaiting the release of economic growth data that is expected to show the city fell into recession as a result of months of sometimes violent protests that have hammered the retail and tourist sectors.

Tokyo finished 0.4 percent higher with little reaction to the Bank of Japan keeping monetary policy unchanged but hinting at possible future rate cuts in the future.

Singapore was up 0.7 percent, while Mumbai and Bangkok were also on the rise.

Seoul added 0.2 percent, but market heavyweight Samsung was flat after is reported third-quarter net profit had more than halved.

Shanghai ended down 0.4 percent after figures pointed to another contraction of China's crucial manufacturing industry owing to the US trade war.

There were also losses in Sydney, Wellington and Jakarta.

Attention is now on Friday's US government employment report, which will give another snapshot of the world's top economy, while dealers are also waiting for developments in the trade talks.

JP Morgan's Hui said that Chile's decision to cancel next month's APEC summit, where Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping were due to sign a mini agreement, should not be "a deal breaker".

"If the two sides were genuinely willing to reach an interim deal before mid-December, when the next scheduled hike in tariff on Chinese exports is due to take place, they will find a venue to get the deal done."China said Thursday top negotiators from both sides were due to hold phone talks on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Exports Dollar China Trump Bank Sydney Jakarta Wellington Progress Bangkok Reading Powell Japan Chile Brexit Samsung Market All From Government Agreement Industry Top Mini Asia Xi Jinping Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

3 minutes ago

Bank of Japan holds rates but hints at future cuts ..

38 seconds ago

PM Khan expresses grief over sad incident of Tezgh ..

31 minutes ago

Royal Dutch Shell logs rising quarterly net profit ..

40 seconds ago

Swabi police arrest two wanted accused

43 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Information Minister Shaukat You ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.