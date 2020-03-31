Asia markets track Wall St rally but traders remain nervous

(@FahadShabbir)

Asian equities enjoyed a strong start to Tuesday following another rally on Wall Street, while oil bounced, with traders welcoming a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, though analysts cautioned that the road ahead remained rocky for the global economy

The World Bank also warned that fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could bring China's growth to a standstill, with even a best-case scenario seeing expansion slow to 2.3 percent from 6.1 percent in 2019.

Trillions of dollars pledged to offset the economic impact of the deadly virus have provided a semblance of stability to world markets, which were initially pummelled by the rapid spread of the disease, which has forced swathes of the planet -- and the economy -- into lockdown.

While the number of infections and deaths continues to rise, observers said traders appear to be getting used to the new normal, with some suggesting the sell-off in stocks may have seen its worst.

"Certainly we are seeing bottoming in the equity market," Jun Bei Liu of Tribeca Investment Partners told Bloomberg TV. But she added it was "very hard to see equities rally away, on the basis that the infections are still getting worse and the employment numbers continue to track lower".