Asia-Pacific Unlikely to Meet UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Asia-Pacific region will likely be unable to achieve the required level of progress for meeting the17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 unless countries start contributing greater efforts, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) said in a report.

In 2015, UN members adopted 17 social, economic, and environmental goals that aim to protect the planet and ensure global prosperity. The UN set 2030 as the implementation deadline.

"On its current trajectory, our region remains unlikely to meet any of the 17 Goals by 2030. While many countries are moving decisively to improve the quality of education and provide access to affordable and clean energy, progress in other areas is slow. Sustained economic growth is occurring in the absence of adequate measures to combat climate change, protect our ocean or preserve our forests.

Uneven progress is being made to reduce inequalities, support the responsible consumption and production needed for a healthy planet," the commission's executive secretary, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, said, as quoted in the report.

The Asia-Pacific mostly struggles with the goals related to advancing responsible consumption and climate action, with the region showing stagnation or regression on indicators related to these areas, the ESCAP said.

However, the UN commission remains optimistic that four goals can be achieved by the deadline ” good health and well-being; quality education; clean water and sanitation; and peace, justice and strong institutions.