Asia Stocks Climb But Tensions Linger

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday on bargain-hunting by investors following a week of heavy losses due to anxiety over the deepening US-China trade war.

But tensions remained high, prompting a rush on safe-haven assets such as bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

Bond yields plunged on Wednesday as prices climbed, with the benchmark US government 10-year note dropping to multi-year lows, while French and German bond yields, already in negative territory, set new record lows.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei gained 0.4 percent, after shedding more than 1,000 points in a four-day losing streak.

But investors stayed away from active buying with the Yen remaining strong, raising worries for Japanese exporters' earnings and the impact on their repatriated profits.

Shanghai also climbed 0.9 percent, enjoying a boost after global index complier MSCI announced it would increase the weighting of Chinese shares in its indices from 10 to 15 percent from late August.

Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent while Seoul added 0.6 percent. Sydney gained 0.8 percent but Singapore dropped 0.4 percent.

European stocks joined the rally as well, with London climbing 0.5 percent in early trade. Frankfurt added 0.9 percent while Paris jumped 1.2 percent at the open.

