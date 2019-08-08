UrduPoint.com
Asia Stocks Climb But Tensions Linger

Thu 08th August 2019

Asian markets rose Thursday on bargain-hunting by investors following a week of heavy losses due to anxiety over the deepening US-China trade war

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Asian markets rose Thursday on bargain-hunting by investors following a week of heavy losses due to anxiety over the deepening US-China trade war.

But tensions remained high, prompting a rush on safe-haven assets such as bonds, gold and the Japanese Yen.

Bond yields plunged on Wednesday, with the benchmark US government 10-year note dropping to multi-year lows, while French and German yields, already in negative territory, set new record lows.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei gained 0.4 percent, after shedding more than 1,000 points in a four-day losing streak.

