Asia stocks drop as Powell warning adds to second wave fears

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ):Asian equities sank Thursday following another sell-off in New York after the head of the Federal Reserve warned of "lasting damage" to the economy from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, compounding worries about a second wave of infections.

US accusations that Chinese hackers were trying to steal potentially lucrative COVID-19 vaccine research added to the downbeat mood across trading floors as a weeks-long market rally shows signs of coming to an end.

On top of that, the World Health Organization warned the virus "may never go away".

Fed chief Jerome Powell warned of a "highly uncertain" outlook for the world's top economy, adding that lawmakers might have to provide even more stimulus to the $3 trillion already stumped up.

"The coronavirus has left a devastating human and economic toll in its wake," he said, warning that a deep, long recession "can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy".

He said the central bank, which has already promised huge sums to backstop financial markets, "will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way".

Congress should try to find other ways to provide support, he said, adding that it "could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery".

The bleak outlook came as traders were already having second thoughts about a rally that has seen many markets advance by about a quarter from their mid-March lows, which some observers had said was too much too quickly.

All three main indexes on Wall Street ended sharply down for a second successive day, and Asia followed suit.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok all fell one percent or more, while Mumbai was off more than two percent. Seoul eased 0.8 percent and Jakarta was 0.9 percent lower.

Sydney dropped 1.7 percent after data showed almost 600,000 Australians lost their jobs in April and Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned of further economic pain to come.

Wellington's losses were shallower as the New Zealand government unveiled a US$30 billion budget to support the economy.

In early trade, London, Paris and Frankfurt all sank.

"The likelihood of a V-shaped recovery has been a long shot for quite some time now, and the only surprise is that it's taken markets so long time to cotton on to what has been quite a high probability in any case," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.