UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank (ADB) 490 Mln USD Loan To Upgrade Indian State's Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) 490 mln USD loan to upgrade Indian state's roads

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of India on Friday signed a loan of 490 million U.S. dollars for a public-private partnership (PPP) project to upgrade about 1,600 km of roads in the central state of Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of India on Friday signed a loan of 490 million U.S. dollars for a public-private partnership (PPP) project to upgrade about 1,600 km of roads in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

An additional 286 million U.S. dollars investment will be mobilized through private sector participation under the PPP modality, said an official statement issued by the country's Ministry of Finance.

The loan agreement was signed between senior official at the Ministry of Finance Sameer Kumar Khare and ADB's Country Director Kenichi Yokoyama in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Khare said that the upgradation of roads in the state would improve rural and urban connectivity, and also improve access to markets and better services.

The project will upgrade a total 750 km of state highways and 850 km of district roads to two-lane and all-weather standards with road safety features, added the official statement.

It will also develop an e-maintenance system, which can record defects or required maintenance, along with a training program to develop capacity on contract implementation and project finance in the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation.

Since 2002, the ADB has provided the Madhya Pradesh state government with five loans to develop its road network, improving about 7,300 km of roads, said the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Loan Road New Delhi Asian Development Bank Market Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

41 seconds ago

Revolutionizing Digital Photography with HUAWEI Y9 ..

49 minutes ago

IMF approves second tranche of $452 m for Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Andrew Bailey named as Bank of England governor

43 seconds ago

China to nurture new engines of foreign trade

3 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces merit ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.