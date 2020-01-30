UrduPoint.com
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Approves $15 Million Loan For Urban Development Planning In Punjab

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:57 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) hasapproved a $15 million loan that will help seven cities in Punjab province in Pakistan designcomprehensive investment and public service delivery plans in preparation for upcoming urbandevelopment projects.The loan will fund the preparation of spatial master plans, detailed engineering designs, andoperational business plans for proposed projects in the cities of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan,Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha.

It will help to ensure a highlevel of readiness ahead of the ensuing Punjab urban development projects and complementADB's existing technical assistance to Pakistan to conduct feasibility studies and exploreinnovations to improve the quality of urban services.

"The Government of Punjab has taken a proactive role in tackling urban development challengesin the province," said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for Central and West AsiaJude Kohlhase.

"This loan will help the local governments improve spatial and urban planning,prepare environmental assessments, put in place gender action plans with a special focus ongender equality, and incorporate climate resilient designs for priority investments."

