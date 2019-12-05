UrduPoint.com
Asian Development Bank (ADB) Consultant Briefs Wasa Officials On Water, Waste Management Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:24 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) consultant briefs Wasa officials on water, waste management projects

Consultant Asian Development Bank (ADB) Gordan Smith paid a visit to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) head office to discuss a landmark project, Punjab Intermediate Citizens Improvement Investment Phase-II, with Managing Director (MD) Rao Muhammad Qasim here on Thursday

While giving briefing to the Wasa chief head, the consultant said that water supply and waste management projects were being envisaged for the city. The officials concerned of water supply and disposal stations were also present.

Gordon said that walled city project and sewerage system of the city had close resemblance with Egypt and Rome, which were also considered as the oldest civilisations like Multan in the world.

The MD Wasa said his department was providing water and offering drainage system to 55 to 67 per cent of population in the Multan district. He said the number of water consumers had reached 45,000 across the district, with most of them registered as domestic consumers.

He said currently Wasa was passing through financial crisis following low tariff collection at consumer side. He said over 287-million-gallon sewer water was being generated on daily basis in Multan, with 59-million-gallon water being reverted to river, after getting it cleaned through waste water treatment plant.

