Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegate visits FDA complex, calls on DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):A four-member team of Asian Development Bank (ADB), presently on a study tour of the district Faisalabad about urban transport system development, visited Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex here on Thursday.

The team comprises Senior Urban Development Specialist (Transport) Lioyed Wrigt, Senior Infrastructure Specialist David Fay, Urban Development Experts Mian Shaukat and Hamid Khan. The team called on FDA Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram. The DG briefed the team about future planning, part of Faisalabad Master Plan in connection with the transport system.

The team's head highlighted the objective of their study tour of the district. He said that a comprehensive report would be compiled about available facilities in the transport sector, future requirements, development capacity and other technical planning. He said that the Asian Development Bank would extend technical and financial support in development of the transport sector after approval of the report at government level.