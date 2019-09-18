UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Announces Intent Of Resignation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President announces intent of resignation

Takehiko Nakao on Wednesday announced his resignation as the President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), effective from 16 January 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):Takehiko Nakao on Wednesday announced his resignation as the President of Asian Development Bank (ADB), effective from 16 January 2020.

He assumed office as President on April 28, 2013, said an ADB statement received here, adding the election for the new president would be in accordance with the open, transparent and merit-based procedure.� In his�remark�to staff and Board members, Nakao said: "I am announcing my resignation with a deep sense of satisfaction and gratitude. With support from staff, Board members, and member governments, we have achieved many things." As memorable works, he referred to expanded ADB's operations (increase in new lending and grant from $14 billion in 2013 to $22 billion in 2018 while incorporating more advanced technologies into projects) He also mentioned the merger of Ordinary Capital Resources and concessional lending operation of the Asian Development Fund (ADF) (which enabled the expansion of operations thanks to much larger combined equity and leverage for concessional lending) The launch of Strategy 2030; important knowledge works including ADB's 50 years history book; his visit to many member countries; cooperation with development partners; institutional reforms to make ADB "stronger, better and faster" ; proactive human resource management; and improving financial sustainability of the staff pension system by introducing defined contribution plan for new hires were the other memorable works, he mentioned.

He mentioned that ADB would continue to develop and reinvent itself for responding to changing needs of developing member countries and for pursuing its mission to help achieve "a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific."He also emphasized ADB must continue to be an important center for fostering cooperation and friendship among countries.

Nakao concluded by saying "I am committed that I will do my best in performing my responsibility until my last day at ADB."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Visit January April 2018 2020 Asian Development Bank From Best Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Audit points out widespread financial irregulariti ..

4 minutes ago

Natural beauty of Kumrat, Jazz Banda to be preserv ..

4 minutes ago

Firdous lauds media role in sensitizing world comm ..

4 minutes ago

All rivers continue to flow normal

7 minutes ago

Five suspects held in Multan

7 minutes ago

Two fireworks dealers arrested in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.