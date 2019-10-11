Asian Development Bank (ADB) Prices $3 Billion 5-Year Global Benchmark Bond

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond issue, proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources.

The 5-year bond, with a coupon rate of 1.500% per annum payable semi-annually and a�maturity date of 18 October 2024, was priced at 99.722% to yield 11.4 basis points over the�1.500% US Treasury notes due September 2024, said ADB press statement received here Friday.

The transaction was lead-managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Daiwa Capital�Markets Europe Limited, and HSBC Bank plc. A syndicate group was also formed consisting of�Commerzbank, Danske Bank, DNB Bank, Nordea Bank, and Wells Fargo Securities. � "Market conditions have been volatile these past few months with rates marching steadily�downward�and swap spreads nearing their historical lows," said ADB Treasurer Mr. Pierre Van�Peteghem.

"Following the pop-up in swap spreads, we saw a window to bring ADB's last global�benchmark of 2019 in the 5-year part of the curve adding to the existing 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year lines issued earlier on.

The engagement from our investor base was typically strong and we�are proud to be able to end the year on a high note," the Treasurer added. � With around 65 investors taking part, the issue achieved wide primary market distribution�with 34% of the bonds placed in Asia;�42% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa;�and 24% in the�Americas. By investor type, 58% of the bonds went to central banks and official institutions, 32%�to banks, and 10% to fund managers and other types of investors. �ADB plans to raise around $24 billion from the capital markets in 2019, the statement added.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members�49 from the region.