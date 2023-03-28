Asian Development Bank (ADB) provides 1 mln USD for Vanuatu cyclone relief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it will provide a 1-million-U.S. dollar grant to Vanuatu to help the Pacific nation's recovery from twin tropical cyclones earlier this month.

The grant comes from the ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.

The Manila-based bank said the support will supplement government finances following tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin, which caused severe damage to roads, schools, health facilities, homes, essential water and power infrastructure, and crops.

"The ADB grant assistance will help restore essential services and provide humanitarian supplies to the most vulnerable," ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez said.