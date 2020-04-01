UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sells $4.5 Bn 2-Year Global Bonds In Largest-ever Single Tranche Outing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:16 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) sells $4.5 bn 2-Year global bonds in largest-ever single tranche outing

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a 2-year global bond with principal amount of $4.5 billion, proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a 2-year global bond with principal amount of $4.5 billion, proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources.

"ADB is delighted to be able to show its strength in the capital markets through these very challenging times. This issue, the largest single tranche issuance in ADB's history, enhances ADB's liquidity to respond to Asia's development needs during and beyond this COVID-19 crisis," said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"Targeting the 2-year point on the curve allows ADB to respond to deep investor demand as reflected in the final orderbook being over $7 billion, while still tightening the pricing from initial guidance by 5 basis points.

" The bond, with a coupon rate of 0.625% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 7 April 2022, was priced at 99.909% to yield 45.3 basis points over the 0.375% US Treasury notes due March 2022. The transaction was lead-managed by Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets.

The issue achieved wide primary market distribution with 41% of the bonds placed in the Americas; 32% in Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and 27% in Asia. By investor type, 55% of the bonds went to central banks and official institutions, 25% to banks, and 20% to fund managers and other types of investors. ADB plans to raise around $25 billion from the capital markets in 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Europe Stanley Middle East March April 2020 Asian Development Bank Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

56 breadmakers, profiteers arrested in Peshawar

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 26  deaths as tally of Coronavir ..

35 minutes ago

Oil down in Asian trade

2 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate up-gradation project Cantonment G ..

57 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 82 ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 April 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.