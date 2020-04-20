UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ventures Raises $50 Mln, Exceeding Fund Capitalization Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:47 PM

Asian Development Bank (ADB) ventures raises $50 mln, exceeding fund capitalization target

He Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced that ADB Ventures, its new impact investment platform, will soon commence operations after successfully raising the equivalent of US $ 50 million from multilateral and bilateral development partners and exceeding its first fund close target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced that ADB Ventures, its new impact investment platform, will soon commence operations after successfully raising the equivalent of US $ 50 million from multilateral and bilateral development partners and exceeding its first fund close target.

The first investors in the platform's inaugural fund are Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Clean Technology Fund, the Nordic Development Fund, and the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

ADB Ventures was established in January this year to support and invest in technology-driven businesses with significant potential to scale and deliver impact, while helping ADB's developing member countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Its inaugural ADB Ventures Investment Fund 1 has a 17-year fund life and supports early-stage and growth-stage cleantech, agricultural technology, fintech, and health technology businesses. Its focus will be on companies with solutions that can address climate change and empower women, said a statement issued by the bank on Monday.

Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari said: "ADB Ventures underlines Finland's longstanding support for clean technology investments in emerging markets. It provides a new mechanism to leverage best-in-class clean technologies, including many from the Nordics, for climate and gender impact.

" Nordic Development Fund Manager Aleksi Lumij�rvi said: "Nordic Development Fund is pleased to expand our Asian Development Bank partnership to private sector operations. We have supported this innovative facility from the early concept design phase because we believe it will unlock exciting new avenues for progress on climate, gender, and the Sustainable Development Goals."Director General Il Young Park from the Development Finance Bureau of the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance said, "The Government of the Republic of Korea has developed a virtuous cycle of venture ecosystems as the core axis of innovative growth. I hope that the launch of ADB Ventures will also lead the region to achieve innovative and sustainable growth by enhancing partnerships with innovative players in the Republic of Korea."ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Mike Barrow said, "These commitments by some of the world's most forward-thinking development donors will be catalytic in achieving ADB's vision to convene one of the region's largest impact venture platforms. As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that our patient-capital venture fund will be a timely shot in the arm for early-stage impact investment in Asia and the Pacific."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Technology Bank Young Progress Lead Barrow Finland January Women Asian Development Bank Market From Government Asia Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal hearing set for 27 April

16 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

5 minutes ago

After weeks at sea, tourists leave cruise ship in ..

4 minutes ago

Police arrests nine drug dealers and weapon handle ..

4 minutes ago

South Waziristan becomes first merged district to ..

4 minutes ago

EU Needs Roughly $1.6 Trillion to Overcome COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.