Asian Development Bank promises all help to Sialkot exporters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured its full cooperation to Sialkot exporters to help establish the export industry on modern lines.

Sunny Tang, team leader of the ADB, gave this assurance while addressing a meeting of leading exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan presided over the meeting.

Sunny Tang said that the ADB would also chalk out national seaports development plan for the Sialkot industry under ADB's National Freight and Logistic Policy (NFLP) programme. He said the ADB would also cover the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) from freight and logistics perspective.