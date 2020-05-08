UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Asian Development Bank Releases Annual Report Of Development Effectiveness

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 03:16 PM

Asian Development Bank releases annual report of development effectiveness

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released the 13th annual performance report of its corporate results framework, the Development Effectiveness Review, a management tool that monitors performance and progress during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released the 13th annual performance report of its corporate results framework, the Development Effectiveness Review, a management tool that monitors performance and progress during 2019.

"This year's report is the first to track progress in implementing ADB's corporate Strategy 2030," said Director General of ADB's Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department Tomoyuki Kimura in a statement issued here on Friday.

"This yearly process enables ADB to spot and analyse trends in corporate effectiveness, identify underlying issues, and develop actions to improve." The report focuses on progress achieved against 60 corporate performance indicators.

In 2019, ADB made a strong start on aligning its new operations with Strategy 2030 priorities, especially gender equality, according to the report. The share of gender mainstreamed operations rose by 10 percentage points to 80% of all ADB operations committed in 2019 and the record gender mainstreaming performance exceeded the 2024 target.

The proportion of ADB operations supporting climate change mitigation and/or adaptation increased to 59% during 2017ï¿½2019 from the 56% baseline.

ADB also made strong progress toward achieving its cumulative climate financing target of $80 billion for climate change mitigation or adaptation between 2019 and 2030. In 2019, ADB committed $6.5 billion, or 30% of the total financing ADB committed that year. This was almost 50% more in total annual climate financing than ADB committed in any previous year.

Financing for health reached 2.95% of total ADB commitments in 2019, a significant increase from the baseline of 1.75%, and close to the 2024 target range of 3%ï¿½5%.

ADB's operations completed in 2019 delivered 80% or more of their expected results for 18 of the 22 new indicators tracking outcomes in support of the seven operational priorities of Strategy 2030.

Three indicators had shortfalls below the 80% target, and achievement for one other indicator was too early to assess.

A decline in the success rates of completed operations shows that some historical challenges remain, according to the report. For ADB as a whole, the share of completed sovereign operations rated successful fell to 71% in reporting years (RY) 2017ï¿½2019, a decline of 6 percentage points compared with RY2016ï¿½2018 and moving away from the 2024 target of 80%. The success rate of operations financed by concessional assistance also declined, to 70% from 77% in RY2016ï¿½2018.

These declines were mainly caused by weaker performance of transport sector operations and, to a lesser extent, finance and education sector operations, the report says. As in the past, ratings for the likelihood that operations' results will be sustainable over time were the lowest of the four evaluation criteria used to assess success.

Some 52% of non-sovereign operations were rated successful in RY2017ï¿½2019 compared with 54% in RY2016ï¿½2018 and a 2024 target of 70%. The smaller share of better-performing infrastructure projects and weak performance of private equity funds were the main factors behind this performance.

The report's final chapter describes the system ADB has in place to identify and monitor actions for improvement, and the main actions ADB took during 2019 to address performance challenges.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members from 49 the region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Education Progress 2019 Asian Development Bank All From Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Uninterrupted supply of wheat' to Karachi's flour ..

1 second ago

Libya's Eastern-Based LNA Downs 2 Turkish Drones, ..

1 minute ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Unveils 3 ..

3 seconds ago

Syrian fighters upping attacks on civilians during ..

5 seconds ago

Sindh govt announces complete lockdown till 3:00 P ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council backs Team AngelWolfâ€™s â€˜C ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.